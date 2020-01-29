Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

