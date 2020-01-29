Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 348.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

