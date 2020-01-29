Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

