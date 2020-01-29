Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.56. 154,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

