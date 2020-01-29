DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

