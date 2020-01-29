DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CSX by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $73,193,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

