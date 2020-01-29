Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,235.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $236.45 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.42 and a twelve month high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

