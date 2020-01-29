Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ DGICB remained flat at $$12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

