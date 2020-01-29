Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

NYSE DG opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

