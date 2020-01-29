Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.15 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 400,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $496,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.