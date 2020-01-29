DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Position Lowered by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 85,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

