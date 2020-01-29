Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Down 5.4%

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) shares dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.25 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), approximately 70,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 848% from the average daily volume of 7,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.69.

In other news, insider Martin Whitaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

