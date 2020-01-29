Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $586.00

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.60), with a volume of 3413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.60).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSCV. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 579 ($7.62) price target (up from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Discoverie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.33 ($7.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $512.72 million and a P/E ratio of 27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 560.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 484.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Discoverie Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

