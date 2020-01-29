DISCO CORP/ADR to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of DISCO CORP/ADR stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 4,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

