DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get DISCO CORP/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSCSY. Mizuho upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DISCO CORP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.