Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $300,498.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,620.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Diodes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

