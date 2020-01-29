Dignity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,365.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Dignity has a market cap of $352,408.00 and $9,365.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dignity has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.37 or 0.03060826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00193590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.