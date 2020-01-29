Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Lessened by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up 4.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Digital Turbine worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 406,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 50,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $614.43 million, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.53. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

