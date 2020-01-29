DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 46.6% in January

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 30,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,784. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

