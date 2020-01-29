Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.95. 426,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10. Diageo has a 12 month low of $142.93 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

