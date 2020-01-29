Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 12-month low of $142.93 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

