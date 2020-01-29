Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.00.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 12-month low of $142.93 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
