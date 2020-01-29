Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLAKY. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

