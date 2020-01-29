Deutsche Bank Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

FISV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

