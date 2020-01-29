Deutsche Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

SAP stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €119.90 ($139.42). 1,494,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25. SAP has a 52-week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52-week high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

