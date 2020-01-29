DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Update

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

DMTK traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,739. DermTech has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

