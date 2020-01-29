Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,749 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 903% compared to the average volume of 274 put options.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

