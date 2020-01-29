Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

