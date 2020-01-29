DECENT (DCT) Trading 60.3% Higher This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, DECENT has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3,315.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BCEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007552 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex, BCEX, ChaoEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

