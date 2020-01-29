Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.49. The stock had a trading volume of 434,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

