Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. 16,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,000. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

