Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 4,871 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 694,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.44. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.