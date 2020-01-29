DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 6.5%

DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, 265 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

About DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

Jeff Davis Bancshares, Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, automatic bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, and other banking services.

