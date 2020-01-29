Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.57

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 494000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.