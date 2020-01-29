Daejan (LON:DJAN) Shares Down 1.3%

Daejan Holdings PLC (LON:DJAN)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,250 ($69.06) and last traded at GBX 5,250 ($69.06), approximately 4,633 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,320 ($69.98).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,405.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,266.19. The stock has a market cap of $855.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.71.

Daejan (LON:DJAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (70) (($0.92)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Daejan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

About Daejan (LON:DJAN)

Daejan Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment activities in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its property portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential properties. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

