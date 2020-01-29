DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.