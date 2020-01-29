DA Davidson Weighs in on Equity BancShares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Equity BancShares in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQBK. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.51. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the third quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

