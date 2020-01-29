CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $191,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

