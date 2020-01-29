CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 55.2% in January

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CVD Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 28,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,544. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

