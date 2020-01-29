CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CTS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CTS has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $989.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

