CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 510,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTS. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CTS by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,539,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 506,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 103,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,767. CTS has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

