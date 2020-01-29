CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

CSX stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. 391,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,915. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.