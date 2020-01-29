CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CSW Industrials traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 27650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSWI. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 603.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.