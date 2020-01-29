CSI Compressco LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -44.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.