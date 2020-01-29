CSFB Analysts Give Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) a C$97.00 Price Target

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) received a C$97.00 price target from stock analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.15.

CNR traded up C$2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.59. 1,017,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$107.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$120.43.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

