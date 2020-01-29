Cryptonex (CNX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $119.58 million and $2.23 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00023054 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.03094665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00193532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.