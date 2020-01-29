CrypticCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $719,033.00 and approximately $10,697.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00619989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00127191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00118649 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

