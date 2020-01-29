Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $392.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 159,036 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 99,830 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

