Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.20. Crimson Tide shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 213,819 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

About Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

