Credit Suisse Group Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $74.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.97 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.