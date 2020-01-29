Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CRD.B traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 1,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The company has a market capitalization of $452.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

